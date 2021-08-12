Danny Cowley reveals more about the arrival of Joe Morrell at Portsmouth

Joe Morrell put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal at Portsmouth earlier this week, joining back up with Danny Cowley ahead of what is expected to be a vital season for the south coast club.

Pompey had to fend off interest from Ipswich Town – Morrell’s hometown – to land the signing of the 24-year-old.

Morrell, who won the Player of the Season award at Lincoln City under Cowley’s guidance during the 2018/19 campaign, was unable to pave his way into the side at Championship club Luton Town, but he was hoping to remain a second-tier player this summer.

However, an opportunity to reunite with Cowley at the top end of League One proved to be an option he could not ignore, whilst the 42-year-old did not expect Morrell to arrive at Fratton Park this summer.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “It was a roller coaster ride. I think it was after the first loop the loop when I was feeling a bit sick.

“It was on, it was off, it was on, it was off, it was on. I don’t actually know how we signed him, if I’m honest.

“I don’t know how he decided to come here because he had a significantly better offer from another club, but Joe loves football. He just felt his heart, that’s what he said.

“I have spoken to Joe probably more than anybody this summer. I think we’ve known from the day we got this job that he’d be really good for us and fits the way we want to play and our ideas.”

The verdict

The signing of Joe Morrell is an excellent one for Cowley’s men.

The 24-year-old is an extremely talented footballer with the ball, possessing the ability to operate as a holding midfielder, or as a more box-to-box player.

Morrell’s range of passing is superb and is always looking to play forwards into pockets of space to progress attacking moves.

The young midfielder also has a tenacious side to him and he will put in the hard yards for his team to regain possession.

The former Luton man struggled to win a place under Nathan Jones, but that was more because of the midfield options he added last year, as opposed to Morrell’s ability in the Championship.

