Danny Cowley reveals latest Portsmouth team news ahead of Port Vale

Portsmouth have a game against Port Vale this weekend and ahead of that clash, it looks like the club could have a pretty fit squad to select from.

So far this season, Pompey have been one of the most impressive teams in League One. They currently sit in third place and have won three of their opening five games.

In addition, the club have also yet to lose a game – and they’ll want that run to continue against the Valiants this weekend. With Vale sitting in tenth, they’ll fancy getting something from Danny Cowley’s side but the Portsmouth boss won’t want to let them.

The good news for the club is that, according to their manager via BBC Radio Solent, it appears they could have a pretty full quota of players to choose from for this fixture. Their boss has insisted that his team’s fitness is ‘pretty good’ and that Denver Hume and Joe Morrell have had another week of training in their legs – meaning they could both be in for a return soon.

Hume looked sharp for Portsmouth when he did manage to feature last season but he ultimately ended up with only nine appearances for the side in League One, with just seven starts. They’d have been hoping he could feature more this term but so far he has yet to play for the club in the league.

As for Morrell, he was a mainstay in the side, with 36 league appearances. Like Hume though, he is still yet to play a part in League One this season.

Speaking about the injuries to his team then, Cowley said: “It was really good to get minutes into players that needed minutes on Tuesday. Great to have Clark Robertson back and get 60 plus minutes into him which will only benefit him going forward.

“I think Zak [Swanson] has taken a heavy whack on his shin but we’re hopeful that that’s not too bad so we’re hopeful that he’ll be available for Saturday. Denver [Hulme] and Joe [Morrell] have got another week of training in their legs as well.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth are a side desperate to finally seal a spot back in the Championship and if this year isn’t the time, then it could be the end of the road for Cowley at Fratton Park.

There is undoubted pressure on the former Huddersfield boss to finally get Pompey into the play-offs at the very least and so far, the signs are promising at the club. They’re unbeaten and have looked sharp, rising to third in the standings.

Considering that the club have also done that without the likes of Morrell and Hume being available to them shows the level of depth and talent that they now have. Morrell in particular was crucial to the side last time around but they have fared well even without him in the first-team.

With the news that those two are closing in on a return, even if it isn’t for this next game, it means Portsmouth could soon have one of the best squads in the league.