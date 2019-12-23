Danny Cowley reveals Huddersfield fitness boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has revealed that he is confident he will have two more players back from injury for their Boxing Day clash with Middlesbrough.

Jaden Brown returned from injury to help the Terriers pick up a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The result sees Huddersfield climb to 19th in the Championship and looks all the more impressive given Cowley was missing a number of key players, with Lewis O’Brien, Fraizer Campbell and Alex Pritchard all absent due to injury.

It appears they’re set for another fitness boost for Thursday’s game, as the Terriers boss told the Huddersfield Examiner that more players would be returning.

He said: “We are confident we can have two of the three back, but I am not saying which two.

“Two of the three back for the Middlesbrough game would be brilliant for us with the way things have been going.”

Both Campbell, who has been suffering from a hip problem, and O’Brien, who has a soft tissue injury, have been missing since the 5-2 loss to Bristol City at the start of December.

Pritchard has only featured three times since Cowley took charge of Huddersfield as he has been receiving injections in order to cure a cyst in his knee.

Think you know Huddersfield? Take our Boxing Day quiz to test yourself!

1 of 16 What was the score when Huddersfield Town were defeated by Tranmere Rovers at home on Boxing Day 2002? 1-2 1-3 0-1 0-2

The Verdict

Huddersfield have had some bad luck with injuries this season, so it is a huge boost to hear that they will have more players returning for Thursday’s game.

Boro and the Terriers are separated by just one point and one place in the Championship, so it looks set to be a tight game on Boxing Day.

A win for Huddersfield would be a huge confidence boost and could see them move nine points clear of the relegation zone as we head into January.