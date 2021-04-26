Danny Cowley reveals how many points it will take for Portsmouth to reach the play-offs

Danny Cowley believes seven points from a possible nine would be enough for Portsmouth to secure a League One play-off place this season.

Pompey currently sit seventh in League One and sit outside of the play-off places only on goal difference, sitting level on points with Oxford in fifth and Blackpool in sixth.

Cowley’s men returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at the weekend, courtesy of Ronan Curtis’ strike in the 27th minute.

You can call yourself a true Portsmouth fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Pompey quiz

1 of 20 1. Which club was founded first? Portsmouth Southampton

Their attention will now turn to their final three games of the season, as they prepare to travel to Accrington Stanley tomorrow night.

Cowley’s side will then travel to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, before hosting Accrington at Fratton Park on the final day of the season.

With automatic promotion now off the agenda, Cowley will looking to guide his side to a play-off finish.

Via Andrew Moon, this is something the manager feels can be achieved by picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Cowley says he believes 7 points from the final 3 matches will be enough for #Pompey to make the top 6 — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) April 26, 2021

The Verdict

It’s such a tight-looking play-off race in League One this season, and if Charlton can win their game in hand, they also have a great chance of making them.

Realistically four teams can still take those final two spots, with Lincoln and Sunderland looking about there in terms of a top-six finish.

Portsmouth face Accrington twice in the last three games which is an unusual situation to be in, but that could go one or two ways.

They will learn plenty of lessons from playing them twice.