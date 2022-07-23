Danny Cowley reveals fresh transfer interest in Portsmouth winger

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has revealed that winger Ronan Curtis is attracting transfer interest from abroad.

Curtis joined Portsmouth back in the summer of 2018, and has been a key player for the club ever since.

The winger has scored 50 goals and provided 37 assists in 190 appearances in all competitions for the Fratton Park club, something that has previously seen a number of Championship clubs credited with an interest in his signature.

Now however, it seems that while that interest from the second-tier of English football remains, there is also a desire to sign the 26-year-old from further afield as well, with Cowley far from certain Curits will be a Pompey player when the window closes.

Speaking about the possibility of Curtis leaving Portsmouth this summer, Cowley told The News: “You never say never in football. I think for us, there’s interest in Ronan.

“There’s been some big interest from abroad, actually, and some Championship interest as well.

“But we’ll just wait and see. For us, it’s a win-win, because Ronan is a really good player for the team.

“But if there was the right offer, then the owners have shown that they will allow us to reinvest that money and we’re so appreciative to Michael Eisner and his family for giving us that opportunity.”

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Curtis’ contract at Fratton Park, meaning this could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for him.

Which club do these 27 ex-Portsmouth players now play for?

1 of 27 James Bolton? Plymouth Sunderland Wycombe Wigan

Portsmouth have already lost one key winger this summer, with Marcus Harness joining League One rivals Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that this interest in Curtis is starting to emerge from elsewhere.

The winger has been a key player for Portsmouth throughout his time at the club, thanks to both his finishing ability, and his creativity.

As a result, signing the 26-year-old would certainly be a big coup for a number of teams, meaning it would be no surprise to see a battle for his signature throughout the rest of the window.

But while losing him may be a blow for Pompey, it seems Cowley is relaxed about the situation given the prospect of reinvestment, meaning there may still be reason for optimism among Portsmouth fans here.