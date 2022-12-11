Danny Cowley reveals clear stance on 29-year-old’s future at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that he wants Clark Robertson to stay at Fratton Park for the foreseeable future.

The Pompey captain’s current contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and fresh terms have yet to be agreed.

With Portsmouth facing the prospect of losing Robertson on a free transfer next summer, one of their League One rivals have recently been tipped to take advantage of this particular situation in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Derby County are currently plotting a move for the defender.

Cowley responded to this interest on Friday by suggesting that Robertson will not be leaving the club in January.

Portsmouth’s scheduled clash with Accrington Stanley was postponed yesterday and thus will have to wait until December 17th to make their return to action in League One.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Milton Keynes Dons, Cowley outlined Pompey’s current stance regarding Robertson’s future.

Speaking to The News about the defender, the Pompey boss said: “Clark is our captain, he’s a really consistent performer and he’s a top player.

“He’s got so many qualities defensively and also offensively with the left foot that he has, the range of pass he has and the ability to break lines with his passes.

“We would absolutely love to keep him.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Robertson has demonstrated during his time at Portsmouth that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level, it is hardly surprising that Cowley wants to keep him at the club past the expiry of his current contract.

In the 13 league games that the defender has participated in this season, he has managed to make 1.2 tackles and 2.8 clearances per fixture (as per WhoScored) and has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in the third-tier, Robertson will be confident in his ability to help Pompey maintain a push for a top-six finish during the remainder of the campaign.

If Pompey seal promotion in 2023, the 29-year-old could prove to be an asset for the club in the Championship as he has made 44 appearances in this division during his career and thus knows what it takes to compete.

