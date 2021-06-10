Danny Cowley reacts when asked about Portsmouth’s interest in Jayden Stockley and Joe Morrell

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that he cannot speak about specific players amidst talk that the club are interested in signing Jayden Stockley and Joe Morrell this summer.

The South Coast club are busy looking at ways to strengthen their current squad amidst uncertainty over the size of their budget after failing to secure promotion from Sky Bet League One once again.

Stockley is a player that Cowley is said to have in his sights as he wants to bring in a powerful forward to lead the line at Fratton Park next season, with the Preston North End man said to fit the bill.

Meanwhile Pompey are also said to be eyeing Morrell, with the midfielder having been largely out of favour at Luton Town since joining the Championship side from Bristol City.

Now Cowley has given his views on the speculation that is linking the club with a move for the duo, as he stated the following recently:

“I can’t speak about specific names and I apologise for that because I wish I could.

“I’d be frustrated if I was a fan and I heard, but hopefully they can understand why I can’t.

“I think we’ve done pretty well in recruitment over the years and it’s a huge part of why we’ve had the promotions we’ve had.

“I do think football rewards people who recruit well, but it’s a game of poker and we don’t want to show our hand.”

Stockley spent time out on loan at Charlton Athletic and notched up a respectable eight goals in 22 games as the Addicks narrowly missed out on a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Whilst Morrell made just five starts for the Hatters last term as he endured a frustrating season in the Championship, leaving many to suspect that he could seek a move away this summer.

The Verdict

Cowley is naturally keeping his cards close to his chest on the matter in hand and it remains to be seen if Pompey will firm up their interest in the aforementioned duo.

After seeing the likes of Ryan Williams, Ben Close and Jack Whatmough leave the club recently, you can understand why there is some level of angst amongst the fanbase at present.

No one likes to see their players leave for other sides in their club’s division but it is a part of football and players will sadly come and go as they please.

If Portsmouth do indeed bring in both Stockley and Morrell over the next few weeks, they could well be in line for another strong season heading into the 2021/22 campaign.