Danny Cowley reacts to Portsmouth’s late deadline day swoop for Josh Koroma

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that Josh Koroma will add a great deal of versatility to the club’s squad.

As confirmed by Pompey’s official website last night, Koroma has joined the League One outfit on loan from Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Koroma began his career at Leyton Orient before sealing a move to Huddersfield in 2019.

During his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 23-year-old has featured regularly in the Championship for the Terriers.

In the 64 appearances that he has made at this level, Koroma has scored 12 goals whilst he has also chipped in with four assists.

Having dropped down a division to represent Portsmouth, the forward will be determined to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the third-tier over the course of the coming months.

Koroma could potentially make his debut for Pompey when they face Peterborough United at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Reflecting on his side’s move for Koroma, Cowley has revealed that he is excited to call upon the services of the forward for the remainder of the season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Cowley said: “Josh is a boy we obviously know very well and he’s had an excellent career to date, but is still very young.

“He started at Leyton Orient and did brilliantly there under the late Justin Edinburgh, playing a big part in helping them get promoted back into the Football League.

“He’s a boy who can play in a multitude of positions – on the left, on the right or as a number nine.

“It gives us real versatility and flexibility at the top end of the pitch.

“Josh has real pace and power.

“He loves to dribble, while he’s a clean striker of the ball – inside and outside of the box – and takes set-pieces.

“We’re excited to have him with us and it’s the final piece of what’s been a really positive transfer window for this football club.”

The Verdict

This may turn out to be a clever bit of business by Portsmouth as Koroma will be keen to make a positive impression in League One after falling down the pecking order at Huddersfield.

Capable of playing as a winger, a striker and as an attacking midfielder, Koroma’s versatility could prove to be an asset for Pompey as they aim to launch a push for promotion.

When you consider that Portsmouth are now able to turn to the likes of Koroma, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop for inspiration, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they continue to produce encouraging performances in the third-tier.

Currently top of the League One standings, Pompey will be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown with Peterborough.