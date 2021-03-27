Danny Cowley reacts to controversial moment from Portsmouth victory

Danny Cowley has revealed that he wants to appeal the red card that was given to John Marquis in Portsmouth’s 2-1 victory at Shrewsbury this afternoon.

Pompey were outstanding in the first half and deservedly went in 2-0 up at the break, but the hosts pulled one back shortly into the second half and a nervy final 22 minutes were guaranteed after Marquis was dismissed.

The striker allowed the ball to get away from him and whilst he jumped into the challenge, it did appear to be with one foot and he didn’t catch Harry Chapman high on his leg.

So, there was some complaints from the players on the pitch at the time, and Cowley told BBC reporter Andrew Moon that he will advise the club to try and get it rescinded.

Whether they will is another matter, although Marquis is sure to want the club to push through with it too, as he will miss three games if the ban is upheld.

Rochdale, Wigan and Burton are next up for Pompey as they head into the Easter period.

The verdict

You can understand why Cowley wants to appeal, as it’s a decision that could’ve easily been a yellow card.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they will win the appeal. In truth, it’s hard to see this being successful given the fact that Marquis did go in at speed and it didn’t look good.

But, the panel will look at different replays and angles to get a clearer picture, so it will be interesting to see what the outcome is. From Portsmouth’s perspective, they would miss Marquis’ as they prepare for three winnable games.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.