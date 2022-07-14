Danny Cowley reacts as Portsmouth tie up West Brom transfer agreement

Portsmouth have finally addressed their goalkeeping issues this summer with the signing of West Bromwich Albion youngster Josh Griffiths on a season-long loan.

Having seen last season’s star loanee Gavin Bazunu head back to Manchester City, and then subsequently joining Pompey’s bitter rivals Southampton on a permanent basis, Danny Cowley was in need of a new first-choice in-between the sticks at Fratton Park.

And he has delved into the loan market yet again to bring in Griffiths, who is now on the third loan spell of his career having enjoyed a promotion-winning season with Cheltenham Town before continuing his development last season with Lincoln City in League One.

Quiz: The big Portsmouth FC summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 What position did Portsmouth finish in the league last season? 6th 8th 10th 12th

And following Baggies boss Steve Bruce deciding that Alex Palmer and David Button will battle it out for the starting jersey at The Hawthorns, it is another third tier side Griffiths will ply his trade with in this coming season.

West Brom though will hold a 24-hour recall option on Griffiths, according to local reporter Joseph Masi, in the event that one of Palmer or Button suffers an injury.

Speaking on the recruitment of Griffiths, Cowley has admitted that his pursuit of the 20-year-old has lasted a whole year – now he’s finally got his hands on his top target.

“He’s one that we’ve been patiently waiting for and actually came very close to signing around this time last year,” Cowley told the club’s official website.

“The timing wasn’t quite right on that occasion, but we’re absolutely delighted to have him with us now.

“Josh is a top young goalkeeper and we want to accelerate his progress. It’s a move that can work for everybody.

“He’s a great kid who’s extremely professional and hard-working, while staying focused on trying to get better every single day.

“Josh has brilliant loan experience already at Cheltenham and Lincoln. We think it’s a good time for him to come here.

“He will certainly provide a physical presence in the box and can command his area, but he’s all incredibly mobile.

“He’s an excellent shot stopper and is also very good with his feet, so he’s a really rounded goalkeeper.”

The Verdict

Gavin Bazunu’s gloves will be hard to fill, but Griffiths is the type of player that Portsmouth do well with developing.

Bazunu improved leaps and bounds with regular football under Cowley, and at times he was kept very busy, and if the same happens this season, then Griffiths will have a similar amount of work to do.

Having had a season in both League Two and League One now, there was a chance that Griffiths would have been considered to be challenging for West Brom’s starting spot this season.

However, West Brom’s decision to let Griffiths develop away from the Midlands once more is Pompey’s gain, as he looks to make an impression once more at an EFL club.