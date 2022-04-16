Danny Cowley provides update on Portsmouth duo after Lincoln clash

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has explained the reasons behind the substitutions of midfielder Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson in his side’s 3-2 win over Lincoln on Friday.

Both Morrell and Thompson started in the centre of the park for Pompey at Fratton Park, although neither were able to complete the full 90 minutes.

Morrell was withdrawn just 12 minutes into the match with a dead leg, while Thompson was forced off with around 20 minutes remaining due to an apparent calf issue.

Now it seems as though the duo were part of a number of Portsmouth players feeling the strain of their recent exertions.

Providing an update on the pair after their substitutions in that win, Cowley was quoted by The Portsmouth News as saying: “It’s a dead leg (for Morrell).

“It was a contact injury so that’s the good news – but it’s a pretty severe dead leg, so it’s pretty tough.

“(With Thompson) his calf just tightened up. We had so many suffering out there – Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs. But I liked our strength of character.”

Pompey are next in action on Monday afternoon, when they make the trip to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.

The short turnaround between those games meaning it could be doubtful as to whether Morrell or Thompson feature for Cowley side in the North West.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather worrying update from a Portsmouth perspective.

Despite their win over Lincoln, results elsewhere mean that Pompey’s hopes of claiming a League One play-off place this season are now very much dangling by a thread.

As a result, they can afford no more slip ups if they are to have a chance of claiming a top six spot, and with it the chance of promotion, for next season.

However, that could be tricky if they are having to cope with so many issues to different individuals, especially in a game on Monday against a Morecambe side battling for wins in the hope of avoiding relegation.