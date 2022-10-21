Danny Cowley provides update on Josh Griffiths’ situation at Portsmouth amid uncertainty at West Brom

As Portsmouth looked to strengthen their side this summer, the club signed goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on a season long loan deal from West Brom.

The England U21 international spent last season on loan with Lincoln City and Cowley was keen to get his hands on him and have him compete a bit higher up the league.

Griffiths has played every game for Pompey so far this season, keeping four clean sheets so far and with his side currently sitting fifth in the league, he will no doubt be enjoying his time at Fratton Park.

The goalkeeper’s parent club West Brom haven’t quite had the same start to the season as they sit in the relegation zone having won just two games so far this season.

It seems as though patience with first choice goalkeeper David Button ran out as he was dropped from the squad with Alex Palmer taking his place in the side and retaining it since.

The Baggies are yet to appoint a new boss but there have been questions around where Griffiths’ future lies due to seemingly out of favour goalkeeper at the Hawthorns.

However, Danny Cowley has reassured fans that the 21-year-old is not leaving his side any time soon as he confirmed to Hampshire Live: “He’s here on loan but there’s certain stipulations on that loan that give us protection.

“But, of course, whenever a managerial change happens, you are always aware of it.”

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Shaun Williams Yes No

The Verdict:

This will be welcome news to Portsmouth fans given Griffiths has been a solid player for them this season.

It’s unlikely that he would be recalled to play in the first team but given the change in goalkeeper, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they wanted him back at the Hawthorns as a back up.

However, Portsmouth made sure they got their goalkeeper on a loan deal that protects them and therefore they look to be safe to carry on as they are regardless of what’s unfolding at West Brom.