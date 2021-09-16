Danny Cowley provides update as Portsmouth weigh up transfer swoop for free agent

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed that Ryan De Havilland is training with the club as he looks to earn a deal at Fratton Park.

The 20-year-old, who is a midfielder, has been without a club since leaving Fulham in the summer after his deal with the Cottagers expired.

Since then, he has yet to secure a move elsewhere, but speaking to the Portsmouth News, Cowley revealed that the youngster is working with the first-team squad and he indicated he has been impressed with what he has seen from De Havilland.

“Ryan De Havilland is here. Ryan has been here for a lot of pre-season. He’s a great kid, very technical and a really good footballer. He’s a lovely footballer and he makes training better every day. He’s between clubs, so he’s helping us and we’re helping him. It works for us both.”

Even though the transfer window has closed, Pompey would be able to bring in the midfielder because he is a free agent, so there’s no rush to get this deal done.

The verdict

This is a potentially exciting move for Portsmouth because De Havilland is a talented young player who has room to improve.

Of course, he found it tough to break in at Fulham but they do have some very classy options in the middle of the park, so you can understand why he was let go.

Ultimately, Pompey fans need to trust Cowley on this – and they will. He is assessing the youngsters on a daily basis and if he feels that he can make an impact, whether that’s now or in the future, then you would hope an agreement can be reached.

