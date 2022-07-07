Danny Cowley provides transfer update after Portsmouth interest in Derby County target

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed that the club have missed out on signing Cardiff City’s James Collins.

The striker has fallen down the pecking order of the Welsh club since Steve Morison was appointed, and it was revealed recently that Pompey were rivalling fellow League One outfit Derby County for the 31-year-old.

And, speaking to the Portsmouth News, Cowley admitted that he is having to look elsewhere after the former Luton man closes in on a move elsewhere.

“James Collins is obviously a player that we know well. We have a lot of respect for him, both as a player and a person, and is someone we identified early when we were informed that potentially he would be available.

“But I’m not sure that it will be possible for us, if I’m honest. It would have been a player we’d have liked to take on a loan – and I think there’s another club which will probably take him permanently.”

Bringing in at least one new striker is the priority for Pompey ahead of the new season.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Portsmouth as they need to strengthen their attack and Collins would’ve been a very good addition.

But, it’s not to be and the reality is that Pompey aren’t in a position to be matching the offers that other clubs can put to the club or the player, which is a shame for Cowley and the fans.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of good options out there and it will be interesting to see who does come in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.