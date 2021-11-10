Danny Cowley provides Portsmouth team news update with double boost confirmed

Danny Cowley has been handed a double injury boost at Portsmouth, with Ellis Harrison and Clark Robertson making excellent progress with their respective issues, as reported by The News.

Harrison is reportedly back in training with Pompey after suffering an injury to his left ankle earlier in the campaign.

Portsmouth captain Robertson is also edging closer to first-team football with the League One outfit once again, stepping up his rehabilitation programme.

The central defender had surgery on his tendon six weeks ago now, and it appears that everything is currently running smoothly.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Portsmouth academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Jason Pearce Yes No

Speaking to The News about the aforementioned duo, Cowley said: “Saturday represented six weeks after the operation for Clark, which was a moment we were able to increase the amount of training he does.

“That means he can now work on the bike and has definitely stepped up his rehabilitation process.

“There is no timeframe, we just want him back as soon as possible.

“Ellis is back on the grass. Although it is still a bit swollen around the ankle, he’s back running and starting to do a bit of gradual changing of direction work.

“We are hopeful he should be able to train free with the group next week.

“Football is a contact sport, sometimes you are going to pick up these injuries, but I don’t think I’ve had Ellis available for a League One game or where he has been anywhere near full fitness.

“So it has been a frustrating time for us, but, more importantly, it’s the player you feel for.”

The verdict

Portsmouth are plagued with injury problems and concerns at the moment, with this latest update providing some positivity when it comes to personnel.

Harrison returning to first-team contention will certainly be welcomed by the Portsmouth faithful, as he adds an extra dynamic in forward positions.

Robertson’s leadership, experience and physicality all make him an excellent option in Pompey’s backline, and subsequently, his return will give his side a big boost.

Cowley will be hoping that no more injury concerns arise in the next few weeks, and will be welcoming the return of those players currently on the sidelines.