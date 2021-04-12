Danny Cowley provides injury update on Portsmouth duo

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has provided an injury update to Hampshire Live on the fitness of Lee Brown and John Marquis ahead of his side’s game against Crewe Alexandra.

Pompey head into their midweek trip at Gresty Road off the back of a damaging 2-1 defeat at home to lowly Burton Albion, in what was Cowley’s first loss in charge of the South Coast club.

Brown was one man who picked up an injury against Burton, however it does appear that the hamstring problem he picked up is only minimal.

Meanwhile Marquis is still being troubled by an ankle injury and may not be risked by the club’s management team as they prepare for an onslaught of games between now and the end of the campaign.

Speaking to the press, Cowley had this to say on the situation surrounding the duo:

“We’re awaiting results of the scan because you have to let it settle before you get an accurate image to know exactly the severity of the injury.

“From early prognosis, we are anticipating that it is quite low level so hopefully, it will be short term rather than long term.

“I know Lee has had a couple of issues in the same area in recent times and we need to do some work to avoid that conditioning work to avoid that going forward.

Are you Portsmouth mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Pompey quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Pompey play in their first league game of the season? Ipswich Town Crawley Town Shrewsbury Town Swindon Town

“We have to take the long term view with it because we know we won’t achieve what we want to achieve without John Marquis, so while we would desperately like him available at Crewe, we have to be aware that if we rush him back, we might lose him long term.

“We just need to make an intelligent decision for everybody, but of course, to have John Marquis back would give everybody a lift.”

A victory on the road for Pompey could see them leapfrog Blackpool into fourth place, whilst they could also close the gap on Sunderland in third if other results across the division fall, in their favour.

The Verdict

The return of Marquis would provide an extremely welcome boost for Pompey at a time in which they are still getting used to the way in which Cowley wants them to play football.

An experienced frontman, the striker has struggled to maintain consistency this term and could well benefit from working closely with the new boss who has a good reputation for getting the best out of players who ply their trade in the final third.

The loss of Brown is also not as bad as first feared which suggests that the club will still have a majority of their squad options available to them in this important run of games.

They are now in a very strong position to finish in the top six but they are still in need of a few more wins to guarantee yet another appearance in the play-off semi finals come May.