Danny Cowley provides injury update on Portsmouth defender

Danny Cowley is hopeful that Portsmouth left-back Connor Ogilvie will be fit to face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening, with the Pompey boss delivering an update to Hampshire Live.

Ogilvie came off in the 78th minute against his former club Gillingham yesterday afternoon with a hamstring issue.

The 26-year-old has featured regularly for the Hampshire club this season, and whilst he is a left-back by trade, he has also impressed when part of a back three during this campaign.

Issuing an update on the defender’s situation after their 3-1 victory over the Gills to Hampshire Live, Cowley said: “Hopefully Connor [Ogilvie] is okay, he came off as a precaution.

“I hope he’s okay because we’ve also got Denver Hume injured at the moment – and both of them are left-backs.

“It’s too early to know, we think it might just be in the hamstring area. Connor tried to carry on, that’s the mark of the man.”

The verdict

Ogilvie’s evident ability and versatility have certainly been a big plus for Pompey this season, with the 26-year-old proving to be an excellent addition.

Portsmouth do have an excellent option in Denver Hume to deploy if necessary, with the 23-year-old arriving at Fratton Park from Sunderland in January.

It remains to be seen if Ogilvie will be fit to face Wigan on Tuesday evening, with Cowley’s update certainly a positive one, but it was not conclusive.

Cowley is unlikely to take any risks with Portsmouth not being able to finish in the play-offs and with a good player in Hume available.