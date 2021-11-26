Danny Cowley outlines positive Portsmouth boost

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told The News that the club hope to have their captain Clark Robertson back fit and available before January as the defender steps up his recovery from injury.

The summer signing from Rotherham United has been sidelined since September after sustaining a blow to his hip which has required a surgeon to reattach a muscle which had come away from his tendon.

Prior to his injury setback, the experienced Scotsman was a key component of the Pompey side who made a half decent start to their Sky Bet League One campaign and has been a big miss ever since.

Now Cowley has offered an update over when he expects the centre back to be back fit and available for his side:

“I’m hoping (he returns) before January, but I’m thinking we may have to be cautious with him.

“He’s such a big player for us, when he comes back we want him to stay fit. He’s a top player, top player.”

Quiz: Have Portsmouth ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

The Aberdeen born defender was quickly installed as captain by Cowley after his arrival and went on to make seven appearances for the South Coast side before suffering his injury blow.

Meanwhile Pompey will be looking to further extend their winning run this weekend as they travel to Priestfield on Saturday to take on Gillingham.

The Verdict

It would be a massive boost for Pompey if they were able to get Robertson back before the turn of the new year, however they need to be cautious over how they manage his recovery.

If he is rushed back too quickly, he could well sustain another injury, thus putting him out on the sidelines again, so Cowley and co need to be clever about this.

Their defence is slowly improving at present and the Pompey boss will have been pleased with the clean sheet that his side kept against Lincoln City recently.

However Pompey are certainly a lot stronger when they have their captain to call upon.