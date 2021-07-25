Danny Cowley outlines Portsmouth’s transfer plans

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has told Hampshire Live about how many players he would like to sign in the current transfer window.

The South Coast club have already been particularly busy this summer, with the likes of Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jayden Reid, Gassan Ahadme, Liam Vincent and Gavin Bazunu all joining from Millwall, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Luton Town, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Bromley and Manchester City respectively.

However Pompey are still seemingly in the market for more players as they seek to put a squad together that is capable of challenging for promotion in the campaign ahead.

Now Cowley has outlined just how many more players he would like to bring to Fratton Park over the coming weeks:

“We want five/six/seven more players in the building. That goes without more saying but like I’ve said before, we can sign players today but I don’t think they are good enough to take Portsmouth to where we want to go.

“We have two options which are very clear, we either sign players that aren’t good enough to take us to where we want to go, or you have to try and hold and wait, keep your nerve and hope more players become available and better value comes in the market and that is what we hope happens.”

22 things all Portsmouth fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year was the club founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908

The club are said to have seen deals for a couple of players break down in recent days, which will only have increased the level of frustration on the South Coast.

Portsmouth are set to kick off their Sky Bet League One season with a trip to Fleetwood Town on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict

I certainly think there are still some key areas that Portsmouth need to improve before they can sit there and say that they have assembled the type of squad that they want.

The business that they have conducted so far has been pretty shrewd and I think the feeling is that Cowley has brought in the right players to fit his style of play.

A tighter budget that in recent years has certainly played its part but I think the club are doing a good job of maximising their resources at present.

It will certainly be intriguing to see what calibre of players walk through the entrance door at Fratton Park over the next few weeks, with the market seemingly as tough as ever right now.