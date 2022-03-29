Danny Cowley outlines Portsmouth’s summer preference

Danny Cowley has confirmed how many transfer targets Portsmouth will be looking at this summer.

Portsmouth have had a difficult season as they chase promotion to the Championship.

It has ultimately ended up as a transitional campaign for the side as they bed in the many new signings the team captured last summer.

But Cowley is expecting a quieter summer this time around.

While Portsmouth will still be targeting a number of new signings, it won’t quite be on the same level as the club has previously experienced.

Cowley confirmed that Pompey will be looking to add five or six new players to the squad for next season as they look to keep progressing with the current squad.

“We want to try to get the continuity and we would like to be in a position where we’re maybe making 5-6 changes to the squad and not nine or 10 as we envisaged this summer,” said Cowley, via Portsmouth News.

“That’s ultimately where we are at as a football club and that’s why we’re in a transitional period.”

Portsmouth will more than likely be playing in League One again next campaign.

Pompey are currently 10 points away from the play-off places in 10th place in the table.

With just eight games left in the season, a top six finish is looking increasingly unlikely.

Cowley’s side next face Bolton Wanderers on April 5.

The Verdict

Overhauling the squad every season isn’t really a recipe for a side chasing promotion to the Championship.

While this Portsmouth team could still use a couple players to give them that edge over their rivals.

But there is still a good base of a side there that could compete for a top six finish.

With better finishing this campaign then they would be in the top six places, or thereabouts, so this team does only need a few players to finish off the pieces of the puzzle.