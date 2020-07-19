Danny Cowley outlines plans to improve Huddersfield Town’s recruitment this summer

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has suggested that the Terriers will be needing to improve on their poor recruitment over the last few years and find the right balance of young and experienced players this summer.

Cowley’s side secured one of their best results of the season in beating promotion chasing West Bromwich Albion on Friday to move themselves clear of relegation danger – and that means that Huddersfield can now begin to start preparing for life in the Championship next term.

The Terriers did show signs of managing to improve their recruitment in the January transfer window, with signings such as Harry Toffolo, Emile Smith-Rowe and Chris Willock helping them find enough quality to get out of trouble – and they will need to continue that progress this summer and avoid the mistakes they have made in previous windows.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Cowley was critical of Huddersfield’s recruitment prior to his arrival and suggested that the Terriers will need to work hard to identify young and talented players, as well as ones with experience in what could be challenging financial circumstances.

He said: “We have got to make sure in our recruitment we do exactly that because, if we are honest with ourselves, the recruitment over a period of time has been nowhere near good enough.

“Going forward, we have to make sure we improve that.

“I am not a magician. I wish I was. I wish I had a magic wand, but I don’t.

“We have to make sure in our recruitment we tick enough Championship boxes, to be able to be a successful Championship team.

“That’s what we have to try to do while being realistic enough to know these are really unprecedented times. It’s financially a very difficult time for all clubs at all levels.

“I will work with the finances we have available and try to get the best value, but if we’ve only got a certain amount of money I can’t sign vastly experienced top Championship players.

“We all understand if finances are more limited, we have to look at other leagues and try to find young, hungry players.”

The verdict

Now more than ever clubs throughout the Championship will need to be very wise with their summer transfer business, and that is certainly the case for Huddersfield who will be needing to manage their resources and find value to help Cowley re-shape the squad.

Cowley has demonstrated both in the January window with Huddersfield and during his time at Lincoln City that he can identify the right sort of talent to suit his way of playing, and Huddersfield will need to back him to pick up the talent he needs to keep the club progressing.

As Cowley alluded to Huddersfield had made some costly mistakes in the transfer market over the last few years, and they will need to be much smarter in trying to bring in players who they can develop over the next few seasons and that will be key to their long-term potential for success.