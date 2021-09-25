Danny Cowley outlines plans for temporary departure of recent Portsmouth signing

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley says the club will look to loan out Jay Mingi, after completing the signing of the midfielder.

Mingi had been a free agent following his departure from Charlton at the end of last season, having made two first-team appearances – both in the EFL Trophy – for the Addicks.

But after a spell on trial with Portsmouth over the summer, the 20-year-old has now completed a permanent move to Pompey, signing a one-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Now however, it seems as though the early part of Mingi’s time as a Portsmouth player, will be spent building up his match fitness elsewhere.

Giving his reaction to news of the midfielder’s arrival, Cowley told Portsmouth’s official website: “Jay came in and really impressed us with his energy, power and athleticism.

“Unfortunately he picked up an injury and we’ve been working hard with him on his rehab. Now that he’s back fit, we’ve decided to sign him.

“It gives us a good group of talented young professionals, along with Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid.

“The plan is for Jay to go out somewhere and play regular games. This, accompanied with a good training programme, will hopefully see him develop as we hope.”

Although the transfer window is now closed for EFL clubs, National League sides are still able to do deals, meaning that could be a potential destination for Mingi for the next couple of months.

The Verdict

It does seem as though Portsmouth finding a loan move for Mingi could make sense.

The midfielder has not played a great deal of senior football in his career so far, and has also been struggling with injury recently it seems.

As a result, a temporary move elsewhere could help him to build up his match fitness, while also earning some more first-team experience that would surely be useful for when he looks to make a breakthrough at Fratton Park.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up, but given the potential he possesses, you imagine there would be a decent number of sides further down the pyramid keen to secure his services.