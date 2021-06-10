Danny Cowley offers update on future of Portsmouth mainstay as exit looms

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has offered an update on the future of Tom Naylor with it looking likely, as things stand, that the player is going to be leaving Portsmouth on a free transfer this summer.

Portsmouth are in a period of transition by the looks of things, with the Cowley brothers getting their first summer window in charge of the club and, naturally, they’ll be wanting to make changes to the squad.

Indeed, Pompey also appear to be needing to get some players off of the wage bill or at least reduce it and, in the case of Naylor, he has been offered a deal to extend his stay at Fratton Park that he has rejected.

Right now, then, he’s on course to leave the club after proving a real mainstay in the side, though Cowley has said ‘never say never’ as regards Naylor’s future, as quoted by Pompey reporter Andrew Moon:

Cowley on Tom Naylor: “I think in football you never say never, we made an offer to Tom, Tom rejected that offer, he’s someone we have a huge amount of respect for” #Pompey — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 10, 2021

The Verdict

Naylor was a massive presence last season for Portsmouth in their side as they challenged for the play-offs.

Clearly, losing him would mean the club needs to get a replacement that is reliable and robust enough to be playing week in, week out, and it remains to be seen just how they go about getting such a player.

Of course, Cowley’s update suggests there’s still a slight chance that Naylor could end up staying at Fratton Park but, right now, it seems pretty likely that he’s going to be moving onto pastures new this summer.

21 things every Portsmouth fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 1. What year was the club founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908