Danny Cowley offers Sheffield Wednesday transfer hope with Portsmouth statement

Portsmouth have made 12 additions already this summer as they look to build a League One promotion push under Danny Cowley. The club missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the 2020/21 season, the manager feels they can still strengthen as the transfer deadline draws closer, he told HampshireLive today.

Despite an unconvincing performance Pompey were able to take maximum points from their trip to Fleetwood Town on the opening day, Lee Brown’s second half strike was the difference between the two teams. Cowley’s men will be focusing on their first home match of the campaign when they host Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, welcoming their loyal supporters back to Fratton Park.

It has been a summer of comings and goings but they are not done yet, however Cowley accepts that they may have to offload some more before they can lure in another acquisition.

He said: “We know what we want and where we want it, but we probably have to create some finance to make it happen.”

Pompey have plenty of saleable assets within the squad particularly in attacking positions, Cowley will not want to disrupt the solid core of his side but another couple of shrewd additions could be the difference between finishing in the top six or even pushing on for automatic promotion.

Striker Ellis Harrison may be one to make way with League One promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday seemingly keen on his services. The 27-year-old chipped in with six goals and one assist in all competitions last term.

The Verdict

The squad had gone very stale towards the end of Kenny Jackett’s reign at the club therefore it is very important for Cowley to instil a new wave of optimism around the club. Refreshing the players on the pitch is key to that, hoping to give a new impression of the team when the fans return this weekend.

There has been a promotion or bust feel to the fans’ expectation over the last few years but it is clear to see that Cowley is looking to sustainably build for the future, and in that he may receive more patience from the stands.

