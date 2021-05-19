Danny Cowley offers intriguing response to rumoured Portsmouth transfer plans

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has refused to rule out the possibility of moving to sign some of his former players again while at Fratton Park.

Recent reports have claimed that Portsmouth are interested in signing Huddersfield left-back Harry Toffolo, while Football League World exclusively revealed last month that Pompey are one of the clubs interested in Swindon attacker Jack Payne.

Both players have previously worked under Cowley during his time in charge of Lincoln City – with Cowley also signing Toffolo when he was at Huddersfield – and it now seems as though the Pompey boss would not be against a reunion with the duo.

Speaking about the prospect of reuniting with former players, Cowley told Hampshire Live: “I understand why managers sometimes go back to players they have worked with because they know those players.

“Certainly if they have good relationships with them and the players have been successful in their environment in the past, it makes sense.”

However, it seems Cowley will only pursue those deals if he thinks they are right for his current club, as he added: “Often, people in football put two and two together and get five. I think we’re open-minded, we are just looking for the very best people, the very best players and actually, the best compliment.

“It is not always about the best players, it is about creating the partnerships and getting the best compliment.”

Portsmouth were forced to settle for an eighth place finish in League One this season, with a final day defeat to Accrington Stanley costing them a spot in the play-offs, something Cowley must now look to recover from this summer.

The Verdict

These are some interesting comments from Cowley amid that recent speculation.

It does seem as though the Portsmouth boss hasn’t ruled out trying to engineer a reunion with the likes of Toffolo and Payne heading into the transfer market.

Indeed, you can understand why Cowley might be keen to do that, given both players have impressed while playing under his management in the past.

However, it may be hard for Portsmouth to sign Toffolo, given he would have to drop down a division for that to happen, although Swindon’s relegation from League One this season could give Pompey a better chance of getting something done with regards to Payne.