Danny Cowley makes transfer claim about 21-year-old ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with MK Dons

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is looking to sanction a loan move for Josh Oluwayemi to a League Two or a National League side in the January transfer window.

Signed by Pompey earlier this year, Oluwayemi would have been hoping to feature regularly for the club during the first half of the season.

However, due to the presence of Josh Griffiths, the 21-year-old’s game-time has been limited.

Whereas the goalkeeper has been utilised on five occasions in the EFL Trophy, he has yet to feature for Portsmouth in League One.

With Portsmouth set to take on Milton Keynes Dons at Fratton Park this weekend, Oluwayemi is expected to watch on from the substitutes bench for this particular fixture as Griffiths has featured in every league game this season.

Pompey will be looking to secure all three points in front of their own supporters after going five games without a victory at this level.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Cowley has revealed the club’s plans for Oluwayemi’s immediate future.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: “Josh is a super infectious character who brings positive energy to the training ground every day.

“I know he’s popular with both players and staff.

“He’s got a real chance.

“He has athleticism, he just needs games.

“My ambition for him would be to get him out on loan.

“I know he could go and do really well at National League level or League Two level.

“Josh just needs that opportunity to develop now, to do that he needs a run of games.

“That would be brilliant for him.

“So my ambition will be to take his option up now and find a suitable loan for him in January.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former Pompey player Jed Wallace ever played for a London based club? Yes No

The Verdict

With Cowley keen to trigger the one year extension that is included in Oluwayemi’s contract, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if this option is taken up in the coming weeks.

A loan move for the keeper at this stage of his career could be extremely beneficial as he will be given the opportunity to gain some much-needed experience at senior level.

By featuring week-in, week-out in the second half of the season, Oluwayemi could improve significantly as a player before returning to Fratton Park.

The shot-stopper could then potentially stake a claim for a regular starting role after Griffiths’ loan spell at Portsmouth expires.