Danny Cowley makes transfer admission over player saga involving Portsmouth and Ipswich Town

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has stated that every player has his price amidst interest in Michael Jacobs, during a recent interview with Hampshire Live.

The winger has been strongly linked with a move to Ipswich Town in more recent times, with the Tractor Boys said to have targeted a move for the 29-year-old this summer as part of Paul Cook’s recruitment drive at Portman Road.

Jacobs has seen his time at Fratton Park so far largely interrupted by injury problems and as a result he only featured 21 times for the South Coast club last season.

Now, Cowley has spoken out on Ipswich’s reported interest in the player as he made the following statement on the matter recently:

“There is no doubt that he is a top, top player. You have only got to look at his win percentage last year when he did play to see the impact he had and we certainly missed him once he came out of the team in the last sort of eight games. Our aim is to just get him fit.

“Ultimately, I think at this level every player is available aren’t they, every player. If you are one of the top four clubs [in the country], maybe you can say he’s not for sale at any price. To everybody else, every player has a value.

“If that value is met, we need to make sure that we have a contingency plan in place to be able to flexible and adaptable.”

Jacobs has one year remaining on his current contract with Pompey and would certainly command a good fee this summer if Ipswich did indeed come calling.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth have been busy working on transfers of their own this summer, with the likes of Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Liam Vincent and Gavin Bazunu all arriving from Millwall, Rotherham United, Luton Town, Bromley and Manchester City respectively.

The Verdict

I think Cowley has made his stance on the future of Jacobs very clear – he isn’t going anywhere for less than he is worth to Portsmouth as a whole.

Ipswich have money to spend and have already been flexing their financial muscles, which means that a bid could well be likely if Cook is keen to bring him in.

Pompey have their own financial issues and may well be more open to selling this summer as opposed to another because of the circumstances that they find themselves in.

It’ll be intriguing to see if the move does happen, as Portsmouth would surely be against strengthening one of their potential promotion rivals.