Danny Cowley makes transfer admission ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Rotherham

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has admitted that the club will be looking into signing players who possess athleticism and power during the January transfer window.

The Pompey boss opted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad in the summer by drafting in a host of fresh faces.

Whilst the likes of Joe Morrell and Mahlon Romeo have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for Portsmouth in League One, Miguel Azeez and Gassan Ahadme have yet to make an impact at this level following their loan moves to Fratton Park.

Currently 12th in the League One standings, Portsmouth will be hoping to use the confidence that they gained from their recent victory over Sunderland to push on in this division in the coming months.

However, in order to have the best chance of achieving promotion to the Championship next year, Pompey may need to draft in some reinforcements in January.

Making reference to his plans for the upcoming window, Cowley has admitted that he is already looking at ways to improve his squad.

Speaking to The News ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Rotherham United, the Portsmouth boss said: “When one window closes, you start planning for the next one.

“It’s ongoing, for sure.

“We know where we’re at and we know what the team needs.

“You’re trying to use the loan market, as we’ve tried to do and then you’re trying to sign players available to us.”

Cowley later added: “We want to bring some athleticism and power into the group if we can and make us a bit more dynamic.

“We want young, hungry and on the way up, guess what?

“You have to pay for that.

“That’s the nature of it.”

The Verdict

Although Portsmouth are already able to call upon the services of some talented individuals, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Cowley decides to add to his squad in January.

Considering that Pompey’s long-term goal is to secure a return to the Championship, they will need to get their recruitment spot on in the upcoming window if they are to achieve promotion next year.

Whilst Cowley will be keeping an eye on certain players in the coming weeks, his primary focus will be on guiding Portsmouth to positive results in their upcoming clashes with Rotherham and Ipswich Town.

Pompey could send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the third-tier by beating the Millers and the Tractor Boys.