Danny Cowley makes transfer admission about in-demand Portsmouth duo

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that Alex Bass and Kieron Freeman are both currently having talks with clubs regarding moves.

As per D3D4 Football, Exeter City are believed to be closing in on sealing a deal for Bass.

The goalkeeper, who is also reportedly a target for Crawley Town, is expected to fall down the pecking order at Fratton Park following Portsmouth’s decision to sign Josh Griffiths and Josh Oluwayemi.

Oluwayemi has joined Pompey on a permanent basis whilst Griffiths has been drafted in on a season-long loan deal from West Bromwich Albion.

Freeman meanwhile has emerged as a potential target for a number of sides this summer.

Burton Albion, Tranmere Rovers, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Hull City have all been linked with a move for the right-back.

Portsmouth recently strengthened their options in Freeman’s position by securing the services of Joe Rafferty on a two-year deal.

Making reference to Bass and Freeman, Cowley has admitted that the club are expecting to receive fees for both players this summer if they depart.

Speaking to The News about Bass and Freeman, Cowley said: “I believe they are in talks with other clubs.

“They are permanent moves and involve fees.

“We saw the benefit of selling Marcus Harness and it all adds up.

“The owners will let us reinvest it and have been brilliant in that respect, we are really appreciative of their generosity.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Bass and Freeman may struggle to force their way into contention for a starting role next season, it is hardly a shock that Portsmouth are open to the possibility of parting ways with them.

Bass has only made 18 league appearances for Pompey during his spell at Fratton Park whilst Freeman missed a considerable chunk of action last season due to an ankle injury.

One of the areas that Portsmouth will be desperate to strengthen before the transfer window closes is the centre-forward position as they have yet to draft in a replacement for George Hirst.

Pompey were seemingly set to secure the services of Colby Bishop earlier this month.

However, the Accrington Stanley striker is now on the verge of sealing a move to Blackpool after the Championship side opted to enter the race for his signature.