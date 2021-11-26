Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth transfer revelation

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed to Hampshire Live that the club are currently looking at signing players from the Republic of Ireland ahead of the January transfer window.

This follows an admission from the Pompey manager over his intentions to sign a new striker for the club at the turn of the new year as they seek to add more firepower to their side.

The South Coast side already have a few Irish players amongst their ranks, with two of their key men in Ronan Curtis and Gavin Bazunu hailing from the country.

Now Cowley has made the following admission over the club’s current interest in the Irish market:

“I think so (when asked if the Irish leagues are a market that the club are looking at).

“In the number nine position, which is an area we are trying to improve in, I think there is limited options with the finances we have available so we are trying to be creative.

“I suppose we are looking in other supermarkets as well.”

In addition to Ireland, it is also mentioned in the same report that the club have been looking at players in Belgium, Scotland and Sweden as they look to improve their squad.

However oversees recruitment is a lot harder for Pompey at present given the newly imposed GBE rules that were imposed following Brexit.

The Verdict

This is a very positive step from Pompey with regards to looking to bring players in as the Irish markets are waters that are largely unchartered in comparison to the more popular countries.

The club is clearly trying to be clever and open minded about their recruitment and it will be interesting to see what sort of striker they get in.

They are clearly in dire need of a player who can hit double figures and the hope is that they can attract a frontman of that calibre from abroad.

Portsmouth are in a financial situation where they will have to wheel and deal but that is something that Cowley has seemingly adapted to well since taking on the job.