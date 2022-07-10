Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth transfer prediction

Danny Cowley has teased that transfers could be on the way into the club in the next week with deals currently in the works for several players.

Portsmouth are hoping to conclude deals for a number of players according to reports with Cowley desperate to add to their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Despite a 2-0 win over Qatar SC on Saturday, it was apparent that Portsmouth were short of players in a number of areas.

With Portsmouth returning to the UK following their warm-weather camp, Cowley is hoping to conclude ‘more than one’ signing this coming week.

Speaking to The News, Cowley highlighted the urgency to get deals done: “We are working every day, we remain hopeful. We are three weeks away now, so it’s really important that we get them in as quickly as we can.

“I feel like I’m saying the same thing, we know there are players we want to bring in and we are just waiting for that to drop. We are hopeful that something will drop early next week and we can bring players in which can influence the starting XI.”

Portsmouth are reportedly working on a deal to bring in former Preston defender Joe Rafferty, with the priority being at the top of the pitch.

Pompey are currently without a senior striker, with Ronan Curtis, Michal Jacobs, Jayden Reid, Marcus Harness and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild the attacking options available to Cowley.

The Verdict

It’s a surprise to see Portsmouth not move for attacking options sooner in the window with many free agents getting picked up by other clubs.

That being said, it’s better to wait for the right option rather than rush into signing a player on a lucrative contract. However, time is at a premium for Cowley who only has a few weeks to go until the start of the season.

But with the attacking options available to Portsmouth, the only piece of the puzzle they are missing is a number nine.