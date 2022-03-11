Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth transfer admission following failed Ipswich Town deal

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has praised Michael Jacobs following break down in transfer negotiations last summer

Jacobs was set to make the switch to Ipswich Town, who Portsmouth face this weekend, before the deal ultimately collapsed.

But Cowley believes that Jacobs has reacted well to the move collapsing and has praised his attitude and professionalism.

Jacobs has worked his way back into the side in recent weeks and has established himself as an important member of the first team squad.

Cowley also admitted the situation could have been handled a lot better by the clubs involved.

“I’ve seen a lot in football during my 15 years as a manager and I think that situation could have been handled better, for sure,”said Cowley, via East Anglian Daily Times.

“Michael is very professional and regardless of the opponent, always gives his best.

“It was a very difficult circumstance because I know it’s been well reported that Ipswich made an offer and the fee was accepted.

“He then went and spoke to them before personal terms were agreed. He then passed a medical – then the move broke down.

“Ultimately, Ipswich decided to take a player who had become available. These things happen.

“It did knock and affect Michael, but we were really pleased he stayed.

“I think he knew he was coming back to a group who thought an awful lot about him and that made it easier for him to return.”

Jacobs was set to move to Ipswich before the Tractor Boys switched focus to Kyle Edwards once he became available.

Jacobs has appeared 15 times for Pompey as he has been integrated back into the side, with four of those coming from the start.

Portsmouth will be looking for a big win against their rivals for the play-off places on Saturday.

Pompey are currently 10th in League One, and a victory this weekend will take them above Ipswich in the table.

The Verdict

It can be very difficult for a player to readjust after a move to a new club breaks down.

Jacobs has done well to get on with it and remain completely professional.

Cowley obviously still sees a use for him in the squad so he still has a role to play in helping the side achieve a play-off place.

This weekend’s game will go a long way in determining which of these sides will be best played to secure a top six finish.