Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth transfer admission ahead of Plymouth Argyle showdown

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has revealed that none of the members of his squad are close to leaving the club in January.

Pompey are looking to move on a number of players next month as they are currently deploying a one-out, one-in transfer policy.

One of the individuals who could be allowed to seal a permanent exit from Fratton Park in the coming weeks is forward John Marquis.

A report from The News last week suggested that Pompey were willing to listen to offers for Marquis who has only managed to score four goals in the third-tier this season.

Paul Downing, Ellis Harrison and Callum Johnson are also facing an uncertain future at Portsmouth.

Pompey will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Morecambe when they head to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

Currently ninth in the League One standings, Portsmouth could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places if they seal all three points in this showdown.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Plymouth, Cowley has shared a transfer update.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: “I don’t think anybody is close to leaving.

“And if they were, we would probably keep it in-house out of respect.

“Our transfer business does hinge on one out before getting one in – and our aim is to try and come out of this transfer window in a better place than when we went in.

“To do that we would like a bit more balance to our squad and would certainly like to add 3 to 4 players that helps us work towards our game idea and the way we want to play, with that fast, attacking high-energy football.”

The Verdict

It will be intriguing to see whether some of the aforementioned players attract any suitors in the January window as Portsmouth will need to move people on before drafting in some fresh faces.

In order to avoid the prospect of missing out on potential targets, Pompey should be actively looking to negotiate with clubs as soon as possible.

The scale of Portsmouth’s success in League One could depend significantly on the outcome of their transfer recruitment.

By signing some classy operators, Cowley could potentially help Pompey reach new heights in the third-tier next year.