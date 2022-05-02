Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth revelation ahead of summer transfer window

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that the club will be watching players in non-league action this month as they look to unearth some hidden gems from the lower divisions.

With the transfer window set to open in June, Pompey will be hoping to nail their recruitment over the course of the summer as they aim to move forward as a club in League One.

Despite demonstrating some signs of promise at this level during the 2021/22 campaign, a lack of consistency resulted in Portsmouth falling out of contention for a place in the play-offs earlier this year.

Pompey failed to end the season on a high at the weekend as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite taking the lead in this clash via a strike from George Hirst, Portsmouth were ultimately outclassed by the Owls who sealed victory thanks to goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers.

Making reference to Pompey’s plans ahead of the transfer window, Cowley has revealed that the club will be keeping an eye on some non-league players.

Speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss said: “For us, we were out at games yesterday and going to games today.

“There are a lot of play-off games in non league and it’s important we get out to those levels and watch the best players there.

“There’s some good games to watch on Monday.

“We need to see if there is anyone we feel will be able to step up.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Jamal Lowe achieved a great deal of success at Portsmouth after being signed from non-league outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2017, there is no reason why they club cannot spot another individual who they believe will be able to deliver the goods in the Football League.

Before sealing a move to Wigan Athletic in 2019, Lowe scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 119 appearances for Pompey.

By getting his transfer recruitment spot on this summer, Cowley could assemble a squad which is capable of launching a push for a top-six finish in League One later this year.

Having finished the 2021/22 campaign 10 points adrift of the play-off places, it will be fascinating to see whether Portsmouth can bridge this particular gap next season.