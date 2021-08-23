Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth observation following Doncaster draw

Portsmouth dropped their first points of the season following a 0-0 draw away to Doncaster Rovers at the weekend, ending their perfect start to the campaign.

The stalemate did see the Blues pick up their fourth clean sheet in a row in a game, but saw both Portsmouth and Doncaster have their moments.

Portsmouth handed out a debut to new signing Joe Morrell as he looked to slot into a team that had won their three previous league games.

Morrell was given his full debut at the Keepmoat Stadium but struggled at times in what was a tight contest between the two sides. Cowley was quick to point that Morrell and a number of his teammates are still building their fitness.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “I think if you look at the performance in the first half there are a couple coming in that are still trying to get to their fitness levels, still trying to get the way that the team wants to play.”

Morrell was withdrawn from the game after 59 minutes for Shaun Williams, with Cowley ensuring things were kept fresh on the pitch: “I also thought that some who’ve played all of the games looked tired in the first half.

“Now you know it’s psychological because second half we were able to find our level physically.” The Verdict Portsmouth have had a good start to the 21/22 Sky Bet League One season. Danny Cowley has been able to imprint his style of play while getting results when some managers across the leagues struggle in similar situations. After what was a disappointing result against Doncaster after such a positive start, keeping clean sheets and getting new signings embedded into the side will only do them good going forwards. With the team nowhere near their peak, you can be confident in saying Portsmouth will remain competitive at the top end of the table this season.

