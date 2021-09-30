Danny Cowley makes Portsmouth admission ahead of Sunderland test

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted that he is considering making several changes for Saturday’s game against Sunderland after the manner of the defeat at Burton Albion last time out.

A 2-1 loss against the Brewers, where Pompey managed just two shots on target despite dominating possession, made it seven games in a row without a win in the league for Cowley’s men.

As a result, the pressure is starting to build on the former Huddersfield chief, who knows he needs to start getting wins.

And, as revealed by reporter Andrew Moon who spoke to Cowley today, the boss is considering freshening things up when Sunderland make the long trip to Fratton Park this weekend.

“Head Coach Danny Cowley says Tuesdays poor performance at Burton might give an opportunity to those who’ve been on the fringes of the first team.”

No matter who is selected, the Black Cats are sure to provide a huge test for Pompey, as Lee Johnson’s side are currently top of the league and they go into the fixture on the back of a convincing 5-0 win over Cheltenham in the week.

The verdict

You would imagine that most fans will be encouraged by this update because the players who have been given chances in recent games simply haven’t been up to it.

Cowley is working with a relatively big squad at Portsmouth, so it’s not like he doesn’t have the options to switch things up.

Of course, Sunderland are a quality side and whoever is in the Pompey XI will have a tough game, but they also shouldn’t be feared and a win against the Wearside outfit could be exactly what’s needed to get Portsmouth’s season going again.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

