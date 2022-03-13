Danny Cowley makes Ipswich Town admission following Portsmouth stalemate

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes that not many clubs in League One can compete with Ipswich Town due to their off-field structure – including his own side.

The two clubs played out a goalless draw at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon in-front of over 25,000 fans – a result which didn’t much good for either teams aspirations of finishing in the play-off spots this season.

Unlike Pompey though, Ipswich have splashed the cash since the summer in a bid to get back to the Championship.

Think you’re a hardcore Portsmouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Pompey quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Portsmouth FC founded? 1898 1900 1906 1910

The Tractor Boys have spent transfer fees on the likes of George Edmundson, Christian Walton, Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy amongst others, whilst Cowley and Portsmouth have had to be more careful with their incomings and have utilised the loan market to full effect.

Whilst both Pompey and Ipswich want to be back in the second tier as soon as possible, Cowley has acknowledged the fact that the south coast club are seemingly light years behind the Suffolk side when it comes to off-field matters and their structure.

“You’ve got to look at them as a football club. Look at their under-23’s, look at them as a club. Look at their 18s, look at their 23s. I think their under-23s beat Charlton 5-1 last week,” Cowley said, per HampshireLive.

“There’s some really good boys in that group, players like young (Elkan) Baggott, the left-sided central half. That’s before we get to their first-team players. What we’d do to have one, two, three, or four them coming through.

“We’re not quite there yet, we’re at a different stage in our journey but that’s what I mean when I talk about not being able to compete with them off the pitch.

“I don’t think many clubs in League One can, so it’s not to take the quote out of context but they are a club that have a clear vision and are really committed to that, and good luck to them.”

The Verdict

It’s clear that Cowley believes that there’s more to do off the pitch at Fratton Park if Portsmouth want to be on Ipswich’s level anytime soon.

There’s been no real splashing of the cash, with only Joe Morrell coming in for a transfer fee in the summer, and for the most part Cowley has had to wheel and deal.

Portsmouth were always expected to mount a play-off push though thanks to the players they already had at the club so to be where they are right now in the table is probably a bit of a disappointment.

If they keep the likes of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis around for another season though, who knows what may happen in the 2022-23 campaign.