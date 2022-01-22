Danny Cowley makes honest transfer admission about key Portsmouth figure

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that the club have yet to receive any offers for Marcus Harness despite speculation linking the winger with a move away from Fratton Park.

A report from The News earlier this month suggested that several clubs have looked into the possibility of signing Harness from Pompey.

Blackburn Rovers were believed to keeping tabs on the former Burton Albion man earlier this season but they have since cooled their interest.

Signed by Portsmouth for a fee understood to be in the region of £750,000 in 2019, Harness has gone on to become a key figure for the club during his time with the League One outfit.

A stand-out performer in the current term, the winger has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions for Pompey in the third-tier whilst he also chipped in with one assist at this level.

With Portsmouth set to take on Sunderland this afternoon, Harness is expected to feature in this particular clash.

Ahead of Pompey’ showdown with the Black Cats, Cowley shared an update on Harness’ situation at the club.

Speaking to The News about Harness, the Portsmouth boss said: “There’s naturally interest in a lot of our players.

“But there’s been no formal bids, offers or even conversations (over Harness). It definitely has (been a season where Harness’ standing has risen), absolutely without a doubt.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Harness has been this season, it is somewhat of a shock that a club in a higher division has yet to test Portsmouth’s resolve by submitting a bid for him

Although the winger’s current deal is set to expire later this year, Pompey will be in no rush to sell him due to the fact that they possess the option to trigger a one-year extension as part of his contract.

Providing that Harness does indeed stay at Portsmouth for the remainder of the campaign, he may be able to spearhead a push for a play-off place.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.93 in the third-tier, Harness will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering some impressive performances in the club’s upcoming league fixtures.