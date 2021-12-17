Danny Cowley makes honest Portsmouth transfer claim ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that some of the club’s fringe players could move on in the January transfer window if he is able to draft in some reinforcements.

The 43-year-old is currently on the lookout for a new striker as he looks to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in League One.

After making a relatively underwhelming start to the 2021/22 campaign, Portsmouth have recently managed to step up their performance levels in the third-tier.

A run of five wins in their last six league fixtures has allowed Pompey to move to within a point of the play-off places.

Set to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Portsmouth will be determined to deliver another positive performance in this particular clash.

Although Cowley’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into this clash, they cannot afford to underestimate the Dons as the London-based outfit have managed to pick up eight points from their last four league games.

Ahead of this showdown, Cowley has shared an update on his transfer plans for the upcoming window.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Hampshire Live), the Pompey boss said: “We like to work with a certain number of players, we like to be lean and mean and want everyone to contribute.

“If we do bring in three or four, there will naturally be players who want to play and move on, and that is the natural evolution of any team.”

The Verdict

Whilst Pompey are currently able to call upon the services of some classy operators, Cowley could potentially take the club to new heights if he is able to nail his transfer recruitment in January.

When you consider that George Hirst and John Marquis have only managed to score a combined total of five goals this season, the arrival of a new striker could potentially force this duo to step up to the mark.

As for potential departures, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Pompey try to move on Ellis Harrison if they sign another forward as the 27-year-old has only made one league start for the club this season.

Having come close to sealing an exit from Fratton Park earlier this year, Harrison may feel as if it is now time to move on to pastures new.