Danny Cowley makes honest Portsmouth transfer admission as Oxford clash looms

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is not looking to strengthen his options in midfield by turning to the free-agency market for inspiration.

Pompey are currently unable to call upon the services of Louis Thompson who is set to be out of action until the New Year with a broken leg.

Tom Lowery and Marlon Pack meanwhile both missed Portsmouth’s clash with Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Pack was suspended for this fixture while Lowery was deemed to be not fit enough to make his return to action.

Joe Morrell meanwhile is likely to link up with Wales for the World Cup next month and thus will miss the club’s clash with Derby County on November 18th.

In the absence of Pack and Lowery, Cowley decided to utilise Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi in the heart of midfield against Forest Green.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Portsmouth players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 SOL CAMPBELL SCORED DID NOT SCORE

Ahead of tonight’s clash with Oxford United, Cowley has revealed a clear stance regarding free-agents.

Asked by The News whether he would be willing to add to his squad in this particular area of the pitch, Cowley said: “It’s not something we’ve considered.

“We know that Joe going away will leave us a little light in there (midfield).

“Unfortunately, we lost Louis Thompson to a broken leg so whenever you have a long-term injury you know that you’re only one away from having a mini crisis.

“That’s just the nature of being a League One club and having a squad size like we do.” The Verdict With the transfer window set to open again in January, Cowley’s stance on free-agents is understandable as Portsmouth may find it beneficial to wait until the New Year to bolster their squad. Signing a player who has been without a club for a considerable period of time at this stage of the season would be a risky move as it could take an individual several weeks to get up to speed. Pompey will be hoping that their midfielders will be able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in their upcoming fixtures. By picking up points on a regular basis, Portsmouth will be able to sustain a push for promotion in the third-tier.