Danny Cowley makes honest Portsmouth admission amid recent struggles

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted that he feels the squad is lacking leaders after their poor run of form.

Whilst Pompey began the season in great form, they’ve now won one in ten, and they’ve conceded eight goals as they’ve lost the past two games, including a 4-0 defeat against Ipswich in the week.

Unsurprisingly, this form has angered the fans, with some starting to question Cowley as they look to understand why the team are playing so poorly.

And, speaking to reporter Andrew Moon, the boss opened up on the struggled, as he indicated it’s an issue with the mentality of the group.

“We have lots of experience but we are lacking leadership in key moments.”

The former Huddersfield chief was also stressing that the team are missing Clark Robertson and Paul Downing, with the duo having suffered from injury.

Pompey are back in action this weekend when they travel to take on Accrington Stanley as they look to get back to winning ways. Cowley’s men are currently 17th in the League One table.

The verdict

This is an honest admission from Cowley and it’s one that is probably going to worry the Portsmouth fans.

Playing for the club is always going to bring pressure, so you need leaders in the group to cope with that as you look to use it to your advantage. Clearly, that’s not happening with the team right now.

Ultimately, Cowley and the players are going to have to turn this around themselves and they need to do it quickly because the past few performances in particular have been unacceptable.

