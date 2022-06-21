Danny Cowley makes honest claim about the future of key Portsmouth pair

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that the club will be very open minded regarding the futures of Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness this summer.

Both of these players have recently been linked with moves away from Fratton Park.

A report from The News earlier this month suggested that Hibernian were looking into the possibility of signing Curtis on a permanent deal.

The Scottish side’s interest in the 26-year-old, who is believed to be valued at £500,000 by Pompey, has since been played down.

Harness meanwhile has emerged as a target from Swansea City.

A separate report from The News yesterday revealed that the Jacks are currently considering the possibility of trying to sign Harness in a player swap deal.

It is understood that Portsmouth could cash in on the winger if they receive an offer in the region of £750,000 this summer.

If this duo are allowed to move on to pastures new, Pompey will unquestionably need to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Making reference to the current situation at Portsmouth, Cowley has admitted that the club will only be able to purchase players if they sell individuals this summer.

As cited by BBC journalist Andrew Moon, Cowley said: “Both players [Curtis and Harness] have a year left on their contract and the club will be very open minded… we probably need to bring money in to spend money.”

The Verdict

This is a relatively concerning update as Cowley has not denied that Pompey are open to the possibility of letting Curtis and Harness move on to pastures new.

Portsmouth will unquestionably find it difficult to draft in replacements for these two players as they have both impressed at this level in recent seasons.

Since joining Pompey in 2019, Harness has managed to provide 42 direct goal contributions in the third-tier for the club.

Curtis has also managed to deliver the goods in League One as he has scored 40 goals and has provided 32 assists for his team-mates in this particular division.

If Harness and Curtis do depart, there is a chance that Pompey will struggle in their absence next season.