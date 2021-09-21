Danny Cowley makes honest admission after Portsmouth’s recent struggles

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted that he has not been good enough himself as the side have struggled in recent weeks.

🗣️ DC: "I haven't been a good football manager in the last three games, but I know I am a good football manager and I've got a good group of players. We'll work it out."#Pompey pic.twitter.com/mvsuEpLIeF — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) September 20, 2021

The south coast outfit enjoyed a terrific start to the season, but they have now not won in five in all competitions, including three successive losses in the league.

That has seen Pompey drop down the League One table, with the 2-1 reverse at home to Cambridge over the weekend a particularly disappointing result.

Unsurprisingly, that has angered some of the fans who are expecting the team to push for promotion, and, speaking to the club’s media, Cowley pulled no punches as he acknowledged that he has underperformed as well, although he stressed that he will turn things around.

“I haven’t been a good football manager in the last three games, but I know I am a good football manager and I’ve got a good group of players. We’ll work it out.”

Pompey have a chance to put things right tonight, when they welcome Plymouth to Fratton Park.

The verdict

This is good to hear from Cowley as he is taking responsibility for what has gone wrong in recent weeks, which the fans should appreciate.

They can all see that things haven’t been right in the past few games and they wouldn’t want to hear excuses. Here, Cowley has admitted he has messed up and he will be looking to learn from that moving forward.

Ultimately, it’s about getting back to winning ways, and whilst Plymouth are flying high in League One right now, Portsmouth will still fancy their chances in front of their own fans as they look to change the mood around the club with a crucial three points.

