Danny Cowley makes honest admission about Tottenham loanee’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that there has been no suggestion that Tottenham Hotspur are looking to recall Dane Scarlett from his loan spell at Fratton Park.

Scarlett joined Pompey on a temporary basis from Spurs earlier this year.

Since making this particular switch, the forward has demonstrated glimpses of his talent in the third-tier for Portsmouth.

During the 18 league games that he has participated in, Scarlett has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions while he has also chipped in with two assists.

Having opted against utilising the 18-year-old in Pompey’s 3-0 victory over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, it will be interesting to see whether Cowley turns to the forward for inspiration in this weekend’s clash with Milton Keynes Dons.

Portsmouth will be looking to use the confidence gained from their latest triumph to their advantage on Saturday as they aim to secure a positive result at Fratton Park.

Ahead of this league fixture, Cowley has delivered an honest verdict on Scarlett’s current situation at Pompey.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “It’s been pretty open (with Spurs).

“We speak daily if not weekly.

“These big clubs they have the necessary support mechanisms to help their young players and rightly so.

“We’ve got clear lines of communication.

“With 99 per cent of loan players there’s a recall.

“We understand why that is in place.

“But there is no suggestion they are looking to call him back.”

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be hoping that Spurs do not alter their current stance regarding Scarlett’s future in the coming weeks as this will lead to them having to find a replacement for the forward in January.

Whereas the teenager has struggled with his consistency at times this season, there is no reason why he cannot go on to improve considerably as a player during the remainder of the term.

By providing direct goal contributions on a regular basis for Portsmouth, Scarlett could help the club sustain a push for a play-off place in the coming months.

Having failed to win any of their last five league games, Pompey will need Scarlett and the rest of their squad to step up to the mark in Saturday’s showdown with MK Dons.