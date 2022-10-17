Danny Cowley makes honest admission about Portsmouth man’s future

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is considering the possibility of letting Josh Oluwayemi leave Fratton Park on a temporary basis in January.

The goalkeeper sealed a move to Portsmouth earlier this year after parting ways with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Due to the presence of Josh Griffiths, Oluwayemi has yet to make an appearance for Pompey in League One this season.

Also forced to watch on from the sidelines for Portsmouth’s League Cup clashes with Cardiff City and Newport County, the 21-year-old has only been handed the chance to showcase his ability in the EFL Trophy during the current term.

Oluwayemi kept a clean-sheet in Pompey’s triumph over Aston Villa’s Under-21 outfit whilst he featured against Crawley Town in this competition in August.

The keeper could follow in the footsteps of his team-mate Toby Steward who is currently on loan at Bognor Regis Town.

Ahead of Portsmouth’s meeting with Charlton Athletic, Cowley has addressed Oluwayemi’s immediate future at the club.

Speaking to The News about the shot-stopper, Cowley said: “We have Toby, who’s in the England pathway, he’s having a brilliant loan at Bognor, doing great, and the amount of interest we get in him is crazy.

“Then we have Josh and Josh is really talented.

“But he needs a loan and there might be a time when I’m going to have to go to the owners and say: ‘Look, we’ve got to get Josh out on loan this January’.

“He’s developing massively, but he has to play and he isn’t going to develop unless we get him out on loan and get him games.”

Cowley later added: “Josh Griffiths has played nearly 100 games now and that’s what Josh Oluwayemi needs.

“But for us to allow that to happen, we’ll have to bring in another No2, which will cost money.

“So it’s a big conversation for us and the owners to have in due course.”

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Portsmouth’s hierarchy will facilitate a move for a goalkeeper in January in order to provide a pathway for Oluwayemi to feature for another side.

Whereas Oluwayemi will be determined to earn the chance to prove his worth in League One between now and the upcoming transfer window, he is unlikely to displace Griffiths from Pompey’s starting eleven.

Taking this into consideration, a move to a team in a lower division who are willing to play him week-in, week-out could be exactly what the keeper needs at this stage of his career.

By featuring regularly in the second half of the campaign for another side, Oluwayemi could improve significantly as a player before returning to Fratton Park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.