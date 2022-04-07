Danny Cowley makes Hayden Carter transfer claim as Portsmouth prepare for Cheltenham clash

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he would like to see loanee Hayden Carter stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

Pompey signed Carter on a temporary deal from Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window and the defender has since gone on to produce some encouraging performances for the club.

The defender made his 15th appearance for Portsmouth in their clash with Bolton Wanderers earlier this week.

Portsmouth opened the scoring in this particular fixture via a strike from Aiden O’Brien in the second-half.

Unable to hold onto this lead, Pompey were forced to settle for a point at the University of Bolton Stadium as Kieran Sadlier netted a penalty for the hosts in the 76th minute.

Portsmouth will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they head to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium to face Cheltenham Town.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Cowley has revealed that he would like to re-sign Carter after his current loan deal expires.

Speaking to The News about the defender, the Portsmouth boss said: “We hope we can have Hayden back next season, in any capacity we’d love to have him

“He’s exactly the type of young player we should be focused on trying to sign – whether that is realistic, that is for others to decide.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Carter has demonstrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level, it is hardly a surprise that Cowley wants to keep him at Portman Road.

Whereas a permanent deal may not be on the cards due to the fact that Carter’s current Blackburn deal runs until 2024, there is no reason why Pompey cannot pursue another loan move.

Rovers may be willing to let the defender re-join Portsmouth if they receive assurances regarding game-time as another spell in League One could do wonders for the 22-year-old’s development.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in the third-tier, Carter could help Pompey reach new heights in this division next season if an agreement is reached with his parent-club.