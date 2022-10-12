Danny Cowley makes fresh claim about Ryan Tunnicliffe’s current situation at Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is hoping that midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe will decide to stay at the club.

BBC South reporter Andrew Moon suggested last month that a move to Australia could be on the cards for Tunnicliffe.

The transfer window in Australia is set to close on Saturday and thus a deal involving a team from the A-League would have to be completed in the coming days.

Due to the presence of Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell and Tom Lowery, Tunnicliffe’s game-time has been limited this season.

The midfielder has only featured on two occasions in League One whilst he recently represented the club in the EFL Trophy.

Having provided two assists in their 5-0 victory over Aston Villa’s Under-21 side in this competition, Tunnicliffe could potentially be handed the chance to impress in the third-tier again in Pompey’s upcoming fixtures as Lowery is currently sidelined due to injury.

Making reference to the 29-year-old’s current situation at Portsmouth, Cowley has admitted that he wants the midfielder to stay at Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “We hope Ryan will stay because we’ve obviously lost Louis Thompson and also have Tom Lowery injured at the moment.

“Will he go? “Anything is possible in football, but we hope not.”

The Verdict

Given that Cowley has admitted that he wants to retain the services of Tunnicliffe, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder is willing to stay and fight for a place in Portsmouth’s starting eleven.

In the two league games that he has participated in this season, the former Luton Town man has struggled to make an impact at this level as he has recorded WhoScored match ratings of 6.10 and 5.88.

When he is handed another chance to prove himself at this level, Tunnicliffe will need to produce an eye-catching display in order to force his way into contention for a regular spot in Portsmouth’s starting eleven.

Recently forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Fleetwood Town, Pompey will be determined to get back to winning ways on Monday when they head to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.