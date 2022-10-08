Danny Cowley makes confident claim on rarely seen Portsmouth January signing

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is optimistic that Denver Hume is getting back to his best with full fitness, after a long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Hume joined Portsmouth in the January transfer window, signing from Sunderland for a reported £200,000 on a contract until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, the left-back has not made a league appearance since March, due to a string of ankle and calf problems.

The 24-year-old has though, played in two EFL Trophy games for the club during the current campaign, where he picked up an assist in Tuesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa’s Under 21s.

Now it seems that Cowley is confident that the full-back is getting towards a stage where he will be able to make an impact for Portsmouth in league football again.

Discussing the recent progress of Hume in the wake of that latest outing, the Portsmouth boss told The News: “Denver needs to keep working towards his match fitness. I thought Tuesday’s game was the most fluent he’s looked since his injury.

“It’s really nice to see him taking the space, as he does so well, combining and linking and he has that lovely ability to cross on the run.

“He’s definitely getting closer and closer now (to full fitness) and I can see him getting there. It’s a process any player has to go through when they get injured. That’s the reality.

“It takes time, and if it didn’t take time we wouldn’t do a pre-season – we’d just come back at the end of August and get our boots on. Of course, you have to build towards it and he’s had a mini pre-season in effect.” It has been a strong start to the season for Portsmouth, who currently sit fourth in the League One table, six points off the automatic promotion places with two games in hand on the sides above them. The Verdict It will certainly be a big boost for Portsmouth to get Hume fit and playing in the league again. The 24-year-old certainly knows just what to do at this level, and his promising start to life at Fratton Park means a lot will be expected of him. His versatility and attacking ability also means he is a player who ought to provide something different for Cowley to turn to once he is fit and available, so you would expect him to make a significant impact. Given how strongly the club have started this season without him, the prospect of adding Hume back into this side should be exciting for those of a Pompey persuasion.