Danny Cowley makes claim about Portsmouth duo as club aims to make breakthrough in negotiations

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has admitted that he is hoping to keep Michael Jacobs and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild at the club this summer.

Pompey have offered both players fresh deals and are now aiming to make a breakthrough in terms of negotiations.

Jacobs’ current contract is set to expire next month and Cowley initially suggested that he would be open to offering him a pay-as-you-play deal.

It is now understood that Portsmouth have tabled an incentive-based offer which consists of a basic salary that could be topped up depending on how the winger performs next season.

Hackett-Fairchild meanwhile has an option in his existing contract which would see him earn an increase in wages next season.

Before having his season curtailed by a knee injury in February, the 24-year-old made 34 appearances for Portsmouth in all competitions.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it is expected to be a very busy summer at Fratton Park as Cowley looks to assemble a squad which is capable of pushing on in League One.

Making reference to Jacobs and Hackett-Fairchild, the Pompey boss has revealed that he is hopeful that agreements can be reached with both players.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “We’re in ongoing conversations with both players.

“Both players have been made offers and we’d like to keep both players.

“I think both of them give the squad different qualities and they can offer us a lot moving forward.

“We’re hopeful we can get those on the line.

“We’d hope to have some new imminently on both.

“We’re hopeful.”

The Verdict

Whereas Jacobs and Hackett-Fairchild both missed a considerable chunk of action due to their respective injury issues last season, it is hardly surprising that Portsmouth are keen to keep them at the club.

Jacobs has managed to score 37 goals in the third-tier during his career whilst he has also provided 31 assists at this level.

Recently touted with a potential return to his former club Northampton Town, it will be intriguing to see whether he opts to accept the offer that Portsmouth have made.

As for Hackett-Fairchild, he will be hoping to push on in League One next season under the guidance of Cowley if he does stay at Portsmouth after providing six direct goal contributions at this level during the previous campaign.