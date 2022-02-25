Danny Cowley makes claim about 25-year-old’s future ahead of Portsmouth’s clash with Fleetwood

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley has refused to rule out the possibility of extending Callum Johnson’s contract at Fratton Park by another year.

Johnson was loaned out by Pompey to Fleetwood Town in the previous summer transfer window after making 47 appearances for the club last season.

Since sealing this temporary switch, the defender has started in 21 of the Cod Army’s last 26 league games.

Whilst Johnson has been used predominantly as a right-back by Fleetwood, he has managed to show his versatility this season by filling in at centre-back and in midfield.

With Portsmouth set to face Fleetwood this weekend, Johnson will be forced to watch on from the sidelines for this fixture as he is not allowed to play against his parent-club.

Pompey will be determined to build upon their recent victories over Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town by securing a positive result in this fixture.

Currently 11th in the League One standings, Pompey could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places if they beat Stephen Crainey’s side tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Cowley has shared his thoughts on Johnson’s Portsmouth future.

Speaking to Hampshire Live about Johnson, Cowley said: “We have an option on his contract and for us, it is always to have an open mind.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Portsmouth players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Has former Portsmouth man Romain Padovani ever played for a French club during his career? Yes No

“We never say never in football.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Mahlon Romeo’s loan deal at Portsmouth is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Cowley is able to seal a permanent deal for the right-back in the summer.

If Pompey cannot finalise an agreement for the Millwall man, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the club trigger an extension in Johnson’s contract.

The 25-year-old has made 139 appearances at this level during his career to date and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for Portsmouth if they miss out on promotion via the play-offs later this year.

In order to boost his chances of furthering his stay at the club, Johnson will need to produce some eye-catching performances during the remainder of his temporary stint at Fleetwood.